Adam Levine Returning to ‘The Voice’ Finale For Blake Shelton Goodbye

Adam and Blake were the original coaches on the competition series, which premiered back in 2011 and both were the longest-lasting coaches on the show…

The pair sparked a genuine friendship, a bromance that had people tuning in just for them in some cases.

But after twelve years and twenty-four seasons, which saw him developing a relationship with now-wife Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton will exit the show as well.

As his final show, it is only fitting that the Levine-Shelton duo be reunited, and to premiere a new single no less! Maroon 5’s “Middle Ground” will be released on May 19, and their performance on The Voice and music video is set for May 23. The song will be Maroon 5’s first release since 2021, and Levine’s personal infidelity scandal.

The Season 23 finale of The Voice is set to air Tuesday, May 23 on NBC and stream on Peacock the following day.