You Can Now Buy Adele Emotional Support Cards

We are counting down the minutes until we can sit in our bedrooms with a glass of wine and ugly cry to her new album, 30.

KOOL FM will have all your Adele needs as we celebrate the queen of heartbreak ballads’ fourth studio album release.

If you need more than just the album, tissues and your box of wine, one card company has created stationery specifically designed to support you and others through the listening process and beyond.

They can also be ordered alongside chocolates that include personal messages. The card company, Funky Pigeon has special cards that read, “Go easy on yourself, we never liked him anyway.”

There are over 30 Adele designs to choose from and all feature heartfelt and funny notes. Another gem card is this one that reads: ‘A true friend feels your pain, reaches for your hand…and put a glass of wine in it.’

Cards are available to buy now and are only available for a limited time! Whether you’ve recently come out of a relationship or are just a mega-fan- there is a card for everyone!

