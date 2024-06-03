Adele Claps Back At Audience Member After Being Heckled Addressing Pride Month

The 16-time Grammy-winning singer was quick to shut down an audience member at her Las Vegas residency Saturday evening when they yelled “Pride sucks!” on the first night of Pride Month.

Adele was onstage talking to the audience when the heckler interrupted her speech Saturday, according to videos that circulated on social media afterward.

“Did you come to my f—ing show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f—ing stupid? Don’t be so f—ing ridiculous,” the singer responded. “If you got nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?”

Adele goes off on audience member who yelled “Pride sucks” at her concert tonight:



“Did you come to my f*cking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f*cking stupid? Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” pic.twitter.com/M3yl2mdzLV — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 2, 2024





Saturday was the first day of Pride Month, which is dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community. It’s often associated with parades and parties, as well as political rallies and marches to protest ongoing issues of inequity.

Earlier this year, Adele postponed a string of dates in the residency on medical advice because of a recurring health problem, after having also delayed the start of the residency in 2022 because of hurdles related to Covid-19.



