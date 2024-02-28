Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due To Illness!

Adele is postponing upcoming dates of her Las Vegas residency “Weekends with Adele” after falling ill.

“Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” she wrote on her Instagram page on Tuesday. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed.”

Now, she wrote, she’s sick again and “unfortunately it’s taken a toll on my voice.”

Adele informed her followers that the five weekends of concerts she’s scheduled to perform through March 30 are being postponed to a later date, and that ticket holders for those shows will be sent information on the rescheduled dates as soon as possible.

“Weekends with Adele” began at the Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace in November 2022. The last date she’s scheduled to perform there is currently June 15.