Adele Has A Massive Diamond On Her Hand; Was There A Secret Wedding?

Adele and Rich Paul sat courtside as the LA Lakers played the Dallas Mavericks from the Crypto.com arena on Wednesday (November 22), looking happy to be together.

The singer wore an enormous diamond ring in their first photo together since Adele eluded marrying the sports agent. Adele shouted, “I did!” when Alan Carr asked about recent marriages during his Los Angeles comedy show.

Two audience members told Deuxmoi that Adele, who reportedly married Rich in 2022, verified the news during the comedy act. One witness told The Blast, “Adele was at Alan Carr’s LA comedy gig tonight.

Alan asked the gathering whether anyone got married recently; Adele replied, ‘I did.’” A second audience member said that when Alan “asked if anyone got married recently,” the mother of one yelled, ‘I did!’”