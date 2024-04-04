Adele Reschedules Vega Shows After Illness

Adele has rescheduled her Las Vegas residency after having to postpone several dates due to illness.

Having paused five consecutive weekends of performances last month at The Colosseum, Caesar’s Palace, Adele disclosed that she had fallen ill “at the end of the last leg and through my break.”

The affected dates were initially set for March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30.

Taking to Instagram, Adele announced the rescheduled shows for October 25-26, November 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, and 22-23.

She assured ticket holders of the postponed dates that they would receive an email providing information about their newly allocated dates.

Last October, Adele extended her ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency, originally anticipated to conclude in June.

The residency, which commenced in November 2022, experienced a last-minute postponement in January of that year.

In January of the current year, Adele hinted at embarking on a world tour for her next album cycle. During a Vegas show, she revealed to her audience that they might have to wait a while before her next album release, but she plans to tour it extensively, unlike her previous albums. “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” she expressed. “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

Additionally, Adele recently confirmed a residency in Munich, announcing a total of 10 shows at the purpose-built Munich Messe arena.