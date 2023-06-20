Adele Reveals That She Has Jock Itch From Sweating In Her Spanx

While Adele looks super glamorous on stage, it’s what you can’t see, that’s making her more relatable than ever.

explained to fans during her Las Vegas show over the weekend that she had been prescribed jock itch ointment for sweating “a lot” onstage in her Spanx.

“I sweat a lot, and it doesn’t go anywhere, so I am just sitting in my sweat, so my doctor [diagnosed] me [with] jock itch,” she said in a video shared on social media.

Sweaty face, sweaty tits, and jock itch 😂😂😂 what a fucking legend #WeekendsWithAdele @Adele @AdeleAccess oh lord I love you Adele ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vngYl9yb6m — Lilly from Kent 🪐🇬🇧 🦂 (@Adeleisspecial) June 17, 2023

According to the Mayo Clinic, The fungal skin infection, commonly found among athletes, is an “infection that causes an itchy rash in warm, moist areas of the body,” such as the groin and inner thighs.

In March, Adele revealed that she was extending her Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. She will continue with her shows until November 4th…

Adele also intends to film and release the concert footage “to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”