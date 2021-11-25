Adele Knows That One Of The Tracks Off Her New Album Will Not Be A Favourite For Her Kid When He’s Older!

‘He’ll probably go through stages of hating it…’

If there was ever a song that was going to make you ugly cry, “My Little Love” will do it!

Adele recently opened up about a very emotional, “very personal” track on her fourth studio album, 30, which she wrote for her son.

Related: Watch Adele lose it when she sees an older teacher of hers…

Adele admitted it isn’t lost on her, that at certain times in his life, it might not be his favourite song.

“My Little Love,” features recorded conversations between her and her 9-year-old son Angelo. Offering a behind-the-scenes listen of her explaining her split from his father, Simon Konecki, who at the time was just 6 years old.

Adele admits during an interview that she’s waiting for the day that he hates the song.

“He’ll probably go through stages of hating it when he’s a teenager…” she joked. “But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life — not the album — so I had to include it.”

As for the creative process. Adele shared that making the song was “definitely a big breakthrough” both emotionally and musically. And that through working on it, “it sorted out some of the clutter that was going on in my ability to talk about how I was feeling.”

Here’s the interview!