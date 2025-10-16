🎃 ADULTOWEEN: A Night Where Grown-Ups Get the Candy (and the Chaos)

Halloween is magical for kids — costumes, candy, sticky face paint. But let’s forget them for just one tiny second. Should grown-ups get their own Halloween night?

According to a new poll, 54% of adults say YES, give the kids November 1st and let us have our night in peace with fun-size wine bottles and zero judgement.

(They’re calling it “ADULToween.” We still think the name is terrible… but we deeply respect the concept.)

🧛 Adult Halloween Facts We’re Not Ashamed Of

1️⃣ Halloween isn’t just for kids

62% of adults — and 71% of parents — say Halloween is as much ours as theirs. We walked uphill both ways for candy in the '90s. We’ve earned this.

2️⃣ Candy Tax Is Real

Two-thirds of parents admit they will absolutely steal from their kids’ candy stash. Some don’t even wait — 58% are snacking on KitKats while trick-or-treating. That’s called fuel.

3️⃣ We Buy Candy “Just In Case”…

64% of adults will buy Halloween candy even if no kids are coming.

Translation: I don’t need kids to eat 32 mini Twix alone in my car.

4️⃣ Candy Preferences: Go Big or Go Home

76% steal full-sized bars first.

first. 72% prefer classic flavours over trendy pumpkin-spice weirdness.

over trendy pumpkin-spice weirdness. 67% still want nostalgic treats from their childhood (looking at you, Rockets).

5️⃣ Men Take It Weirdly Seriously

52% of men buy premium candy to be the “good house.”

21% of men and 15% of women judge neighbours with bad candy.

(If you hand out raisins, just move.)

6️⃣ It’s All About Nostalgia

60% celebrate Halloween for childhood memories.

68% if they’re parents are reliving their own sugar highs.

7️⃣ Nearly Half Call Halloween Their Favourite Holiday

47% say it beats Christmas. (Bold claim. But maybe they’ve never assembled Barbie’s Dreamhouse at midnight.)

🕯️ But Seriously… How Would ADULToween Work?

One universal babysitter?

Swap kids for cocktails?

Adults in costumes, lined up at doors demanding cheese boards?

Honestly… sounds iconic.