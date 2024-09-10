Walmart’s “Throuple Costume” for Halloween is Perfect for a Party of Three

Looking for a unique Halloween costume that will turn heads and fit your group of three? Walmart might have just what you need! Introducing the "Couples S'mores Costume," which some online are calling the perfect “throuple costume.”

A Sweet Treat for Three

This fun, three-person costume comes with three pieces representing the classic ingredients of a s’more: chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker. Priced at $26.97, the unisex adult costumes are worn as simple boxy shirts, and you can pair them with any pants or bottoms you like.

The online description asks, “Going to a party this Halloween as a crowd?” and encourages shoppers to use the costume as “a way to have all your besties included” or “an effortless way to celebrate as a couple with friends.”

Made by Way to Celebrate, the brand offers several food-themed costumes, but this is one of the few that caters to a group of three. So if you're heading out with your closest pals, this could be your easiest Halloween decision yet!

Gen Z’s Take on Polyamory

It’s no surprise that Walmart’s "throuple costume" is getting attention, especially from younger generations. A recent study from Ashley Madison shows that 59% of Gen Zers are interested in open or polyamorous relationships. Many (65%) believe these types of relationships offer fuller romantic and sexual experiences, and nearly half say one partner simply can’t meet all of their needs.

While the study does come from Ashley Madison, a site known for promoting affairs, it reflects a growing trend among Gen Z to embrace more open relationship structures compared to previous generations.

So, whether you’re part of a trio or just looking for a fun and quirky costume with friends, Walmart’s Couples S'mores Costume is a sweet way to celebrate Halloween.