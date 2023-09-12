Aerosmith Postpones Toronto Show and Five Others After Steven Tyler Injured His Vocal Cords During A Performance

The Farewell tour will continue once front-man Steven Tyler is cleared by his doctors. Tyler took to Instagram to explain.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days.”

“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The band known for “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” began its “Peace Out” farewell tour on September 2nd. Last Saturday’s show was held on New York’s Long Island.

The 40-date run was to include a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve and the final show originally scheduled for Jan. 26 in Montreal.

The new dates are Jan. 29 in Detroit; Feb. 14 in Chicago; Feb. 17 in Washington D.C., Feb. 21 in Toronto; Feb. 26 in Raleigh, North Carolina and Feb. 29 in Cleveland, according to the Instagram announcement.