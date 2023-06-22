AI Can Now Predict A Hit Song

Scientists are now using AI to pick hit songs…Scientists have utilized artificial intelligence to identify hit pop songs with an impressive 97 percent accuracy.

Such a computer system could render TV talent show judges redundant, replicating their skills at a significantly reduced cost.

With tens of thousands of songs released daily, it becomes challenging for apps like Spotify, Tidal, and Apple to select which ones to add to playlists.

Previous attempts to identify songs that will resonate with a large audience have had only a 50-percent success rate.

This new IA system means that streaming services can readily identify new songs that are likely to hit people’s playlists more efficiently, making the streaming services’ jobs easier and delighting listeners…