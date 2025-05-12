AI Is Behind Your Candy Crush Addiction — And It's Working

Ever feel like Candy Crush knows exactly how to keep you just frustrated enough to keep playing?

That’s not a coincidence — it’s AI.

With over 18,700 levels and counting, Candy Crush Saga quietly uses artificial intelligence to design, tweak, and fine-tune the colourful chaos that keeps players swiping for hours. According to developer King, AI helps create brand-new levels and even updates older ones to ensure players don’t get too bored, stuck, or rage-quit entirely.

And it’s working. In 2024 alone, Americans spent $51.3 billion on video game content, and mobile games like Candy Crush accounted for half of that, according to the Entertainment Software Association.

Since its Facebook debut in 2012, Candy Crush has evolved constantly, now boasting its 300th version of the game. It’s still a sugar rush for the smartphone generation — and with AI behind the wheel, it's only getting stickier.

So next time you’re on level 3,497 wondering why that one jelly won’t clear, just remember: it’s probably by design.

Still playing Candy Crush, or have you moved on to another mobile obsession?