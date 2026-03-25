Writing wedding vows has never been easy. You’re basically being asked to sum up your entire relationship — love, commitment, inside jokes, and future promises — in a short speech… and then say it out loud in front of everyone you know. No pressure, right?

So it’s no surprise more couples are turning to AI for help.

A new report from The Knot shows that over one-third of engaged couples are now using AI during wedding planning — including writing their vows. Whether it’s tools like ChatGPT or online vow generators, there are tons of options that can spit out something sweet and polished in seconds.

And it’s not just weddings. People are also using AI to write break-up texts, apologies, and all kinds of emotional messages. Basically, if feelings are involved, there’s now an app for that.

But here’s where people are divided…

Some think using AI takes away the authenticity. Your vows are supposed to be personal — not something generated by a robot that’s never met your partner or seen you ugly-cry over takeout.

Others say: who cares? If AI helps you say what you’re feeling in a clearer, more meaningful way, why not use it?

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At the end of the day, it really comes down to this: Should your vows be perfectly written… or perfectly you?

Sidebar: I Tried AI… on My “Morning Show Husband”

To my Morning Show Husband,

There’s a very specific kind of relationship you develop after a decade of waking up at an hour most humans would consider a crime against humanity… together.

It’s not friendship. It’s not family. It’s not even coworkers anymore. It’s something else entirely.

Because how do you explain a 10+ year partnership with a man who lives like he’s 22 on spring break and considers hydration to be a cold bottle of chardonnay?

Every morning, I show up with prep, life experience, and at least one unresolved parenting issue.

You show up like a cruise ship that just docked directly into the studio. Sunburned in February. Smelling faintly like “last night seemed like a good idea.” Telling a story that always starts with:

“Okay, so technically it began at a bar…”

You laugh at words like “duty,” treat consequences like suggestions, and have the emotional range of a golden retriever.

Meanwhile, I’m budgeting groceries like it’s an Olympic sport and Googling “is this rash normal?” at 2 a.m.

Dale, you’re irresponsible, ridiculous, and basically a walking midlife crisis with a travel rewards card.

But you also show up. Every single morning.

And somehow, between the chaos and the nonsense… we create something people actually want to listen to.

And honestly? That’s kind of our magic.