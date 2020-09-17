Air Canada Now Offering ‘The Infinite Canada Flight Pass’
Unlimited travel within Canada
In an effort to stimulate travel and generate more $$$…
Air Canada is now offering an Infinite Canada Flight Pass: For one flat fee, pass holders will be able to fly as often as desired for up to three months within Canada.
The catch is, you must act fast as it’s ONLY available until next Wednesday, September 23rd!
Let Canada capture your heart with our Infinite Canada Flight Pass. Enjoy unlimited travel within Canada for up to three months for one flat monthly rate. Available until September 23.
Posted by Air Canada on Wednesday, September 16, 2020