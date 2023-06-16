Al Pacino Becomes A Dad At 83…

According to reports, Pacino’s 29-year-old girlfriend has welcomed his first baby, a son named Roman Pacino…

A rep for the movie star – who already has 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with Beverly D’Angelo, as well as Julie, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant – has confirmed the news of the baby’s arrival to PEOPLE.

The ‘Godfather’ actor and Noor have been together since 2022, and they have so far remained tight-lipped about the arrival of their baby boy. It also remains unclear when Noor gave birth to their son.