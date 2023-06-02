Al Pacino Wants A Paternity Test

Al Pacino apparently did NOT want another kid and asked for a pre-natal DNA test to prove it was his. A source says he and the mom-to-be aren’t even in a relationship, and “it’s a mess.”

The story came out on Thursday that Al Pacino is going to be a dad for the fourth time.

The 83-year-old actor and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, are expecting their first child together.

The couple has been together for around a year. Pacino has three other children including, 33-year-old Julie Pacino with former partner Jan Tarrant.

He also shares 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton James Pacino with Beverly D’Angelo.

Alfallah, who works in the film industry, has previously been romantically linked to Mick Jagger of “The Rolling Stones” and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

Last month, Pacino’s colleague and friend, Robert DeNiro, announced that he was a dad for the 7th time at 79 years old.