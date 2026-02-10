Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Snowfall Advisory in effect click here for details
Listen Live

Alanis Morissette Set To Headline Calgary Stampede 2026 Because Of Course She Is 🇨🇦

What's Trending
Published February 10, 2026
By Charlie

The Calgary Stampede just added a very Canadian power move to its 2026 lineup: Alanis Morissette will headline the Stampede Concert Series on July 11 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Yes, that Alanis. The voice of a generation. The reason half the country learned how to sing angrily in their cars.

The Stampede itself runs July 3 to 12, and while more performers are expected to be announced, Morissette is already giving the lineup serious main-character energy.

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Brings 8-Year-Old Daughter Onyx Onstage for a Sweet (and Ironic) Birthday Surprise

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on February 12 at 10 a.m. MT, with a presale kicking off February 10 at the same time. Bonus perk: your concert ticket also gets you into Stampede Park that day, which means rides, midway snacks, and at least one regrettable food choice that costs $19.

Honestly, Alanis at the Stampede just makes sense. Big vocals, big feelings, big crowds, and probably at least one person crying during “Ironic” while holding mini donuts.

Cowboy boots, nostalgia, and a full-volume singalong? That’s not just a concert. That’s a Canadian summer ritual.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close