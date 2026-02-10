Alanis Morissette Set To Headline Calgary Stampede 2026 Because Of Course She Is 🇨🇦
The Calgary Stampede just added a very Canadian power move to its 2026 lineup: Alanis Morissette will headline the Stampede Concert Series on July 11 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Yes, that Alanis. The voice of a generation. The reason half the country learned how to sing angrily in their cars.
The Stampede itself runs July 3 to 12, and while more performers are expected to be announced, Morissette is already giving the lineup serious main-character energy.
RELATED: Alanis Morissette Brings 8-Year-Old Daughter Onyx Onstage for a Sweet (and Ironic) Birthday Surprise
Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on February 12 at 10 a.m. MT, with a presale kicking off February 10 at the same time. Bonus perk: your concert ticket also gets you into Stampede Park that day, which means rides, midway snacks, and at least one regrettable food choice that costs $19.
Honestly, Alanis at the Stampede just makes sense. Big vocals, big feelings, big crowds, and probably at least one person crying during “Ironic” while holding mini donuts.
Cowboy boots, nostalgia, and a full-volume singalong? That’s not just a concert. That’s a Canadian summer ritual.
