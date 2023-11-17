Alanis Morissette Will Make Very Public Appearances Soon!

First up, she’s one of the performers on the music special Christmas at Graceland, which airs November 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The show features artists paying tribute to Elvis Presley by performing his songs in his former home: the Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

In addition to Alanis, the special, executive produced by Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough, features John Legend, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone and country stars Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown and Kacey Musgraves.

Then, on January 2 at 8 p.m. ET, Alanis will appear in the first episode of the 10th season of PBS’ Finding Your Roots, the show that features celebrities learning about their previously unknown family histories from host Henry Louis Gates Jr. In a clip of her segment from the trailer, the Canadian singer finds out she’s part Jewish.

Other musicians featured in the 10th season include R&B singer Ciara, rocker Sammy Hagar and the legendary Dionne Warwick. Other stars include Michael Douglas, Bob Odenkirk, Brendan Fraser, LeVar Burton and Valerie Bertinelli.