Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be replaced by Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran on Sunday’s episode of “American Idol”

Isn’t it ironic… that two Americans are going to perform for King Charles’ coronation while a Commonwealth citizen and a Brit take over their duties stateside? Yes, two non-Americans will decide the fate of some contestants on the singing competition show.

Morissette will also serve as a mentor to the remaining finalists, who will perform her songs during this week’s competition.

Sheeran’s songbook will also get a showcase as the Idol finalists team up to perform duets of his work. Additionally, both Sheeran and Morissette will perform live on the Idol stage.

Katy and Lionel will be in England performing at King Charles the Third’s Coronation Concert.

Perry and Richie will be in the UK, they’ll still be popping in with updates from Windsor Castle during the Sunday night episode.

American Idol airs Sundays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.