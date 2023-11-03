Alec Baldwin and His Wife Considering Doing A Reality Show

During a conversation on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, Baldwin talked to host Kelly Ripa about the possibility of starring in a reality show with his wife, Hillaria.

“When I think about you and Hilaria and your seven young kids – now I know what you’re going to say but just go with me – this has reality TV written all over it,” Ripa said.

Baldwin revealed that he and his wife “have thought a lot” about doing it.

The Baldwins are the parents of Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 1.

But this reality dream may have to be put on hold for another reality! It was recently announced that Baldwin may be charged again in the 2021 death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

She was killed and director Joel Souza injured when a gun held by Baldwin fired a live round during a scene rehearsal.