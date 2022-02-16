Alec Baldwin And Others Named In Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed By The Family Of Halyna Hutchins

Halyna was the cinematographer killed on the set of the movie “rust” and the family has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin, the film’s production companies, its producers, and other key members of the crew reported CNN.

It was during a rehearsal for a scene last fall that Halyna and Director Joel Souza were shot when Baldwin practiced a draw with a revolver and fired the weapon that had live rounds inside.

The lawsuit, filed in Santa Fe, alleges numerous industry-standard violations by Baldwin and others charged with safety on the set.

The lawsuit claims the production companies and producers “cut corners” and “chose to hire the cheapest crew available,” specifically noting that they “knowingly hired a wholly unqualified armourer,” and required her to split time in a second role as assistant props master.

Related: A Warrant Has Been Issued For Alec Baldwin’s Cellphone…

During an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos late last year, Baldwin said he and Hutchins were going over how she wanted to position his hand before the gun went off, saying then, “I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger.”

“The gun was supposed to be empty; I was told I was handed an empty gun,” Baldwin said in the interview. “There’s only one question to be resolved … only one. And that is, where did the live round come from?”

Baldwin’s publicist had no comment on the matter.