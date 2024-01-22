Alec Baldwin Charged For Second Time in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

According to new court documents, Alec Baldwin has been indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on charges connected to the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Baldwin is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The first involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin is described in court documents as “negligent use of a firearm” and the second as involuntary manslaughter without due caution or circumspection, which is detailed as “an act committed with the total disregard or indifference to the safety of others.”

Both are fourth-degree felonies.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured when a gun held by Baldwin fired a live round during a scene rehearsal on the set of the western.

Should he be convicted, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.