Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting Trail Set For July

Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins…

Jury selection will begin July 9, according to New Mexico Courts. The trial is expected to last until July 19.

Baldwin is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of “Rust” on Oct. 21, 2021.

Baldwin was indicted on two counts – involuntary manslaughter, negligent use of a firearm, or, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter without due caution or circumspection…

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death on Oct. 21, 2021. At the time, he had been rehearsing a scene featuring a cross-draw that Hutchins wanted to possibly add to the script.

The trial for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the original armorer for the “Rust” film, started on Feb. 21, and is expected to last a little longer than two weeks.

The armorer is facing charges of evidence tampering and involuntary manslaughter. Special prosecutors have accused Gutierrez Reed of bringing the live ammo to set and doing drugs in the days before the fatal 2021 shooting…