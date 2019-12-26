Listen Live

Alex Trebek Looks Healthy And Well At The Lakers Game!

Court side for Christmas!

Jeopardy fans could not be more filled with joy when a tweet was sent out showing Alex Trebek looking healthy and happy during the Lakers game!

While the couple of 29-years kept it low-key and casual, Trebek’s appearance delighted fans who have been concerned about his health since he announced his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March.

“Great to see Alex Trebek at the Lakers vs Clippers game!” one user tweeted alongside a photo of Trebek on the jumbotron. “A true icon. Thinking of you constantly sir, and sending all the positive vibes for your health.”

 

Despite undergoing his second round of chemotherapy, the longtime game show host said he will not allow his diagnosis to stop him from living his life adding that he remains dedicated to his hosting duties for as long as he can.

