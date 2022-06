Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ is almost 30 years old, and someone FINALLY got around to suing her over it??!!



Vince Vance and the Valiants released a song called “All I Want for Christmas Is You” five years before MARIAH CAREY, and they are finally suing her for $20 million. There’s nothing similar about the songs, though, so it’s not clear if he’s got a case.