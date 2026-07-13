Three Things You Should Always Wash Your Hands After Touching

Most of us like to think we're pretty good about washing our hands... until we realize we've just touched a grocery cart, grabbed our phone, and then immediately started eating fries.

Health experts say if you want to cut down on germs and avoid getting sick, there are a few everyday items that deserve an immediate trip to the sink.

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1. Touchscreens and Payment Keypads

Whether you're using an ATM, checking yourself out at the grocery store, ordering your coffee on a kiosk, or punching in your loyalty number, you're touching the same screen as hundreds of other people every day.

2. Grocery Cart Handles

Think about how many people grab that cart before you do. Some have been handling raw meat, wiping little noses, or simply skipping washing their hands after using the washroom. It's one of the germiest things you'll touch during your weekly grocery run.

3. Your Phone

Your cellphone goes everywhere with you. The kitchen. The gym. Your car. The bathroom. (Yes... we know.) It collects bacteria all day long, but most of us clean it far less often than we should. Giving your phone a regular wipe-down with an electronics-safe disinfectant can make a big difference.

Why It Matters Right Now: Cyclospora

Good hand hygiene is especially important with cases of Cyclospora being reported in parts of the United States. Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that causes an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis, and it can leave people dealing with days or even weeks of explosive diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, bloating, fatigue, loss of appetite, and weight loss.

Unlike many stomach bugs, Cyclospora isn't usually spread directly from person to person. People typically become infected by eating fresh produce or drinking water contaminated with the parasite.

Imported leafy greens, herbs, berries, and other fresh fruits and vegetables have all been linked to past outbreaks. Washing produce can help reduce risk, although it doesn't always remove the parasite completely.

The good news? Thorough handwashing before preparing food, before eating, and after using the washroom remains one of the easiest and most effective ways to help prevent a variety of illnesses.

So... what's the first thing you sanitize after touching?

Gas pumps? Elevator buttons? Cash? The office coffee pot? Or are grocery store freezer handles the real germ villains?