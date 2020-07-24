Amazon Introduces Boxes That Can Be Recycled Into Cat Condos, And Other Creations

It’s no secret, kids and cats love boxes and sometimes it’s more fun than what actually comes in the box.

In an effort to reduce less packaging, Amazon is introducing boxes with a built-in play factor!

Starting this week, some Amazon orders will be delivered in “more environmentally friendly” boxes that can be turned into a rocket, car or fort for your pet, a robot costume or a mini-golf windmill, they announced to USA TODAY.

This new fun factor is part of Amazon’s “Less Packaging, More Smiles,” program!

The boxes come with a QR code that directs consumers to their site for how to make the cardboard creations.

Check it out!