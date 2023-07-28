‘AMERICAN IDOL’ JUDGES KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN AND LIONEL RICHIE WILL RETURN NEXT SEASON

ABC announced that “American Idol” judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will all return for Season 22, along with the show’s veteran host, Ryan Seacrest.

The announcement comes just before the reality singing competition kicks off its “Idol Across America” auditions on Aug. 2. The live virtual auditions allow singers and musicians to showcase their talents face-to-face with an “American Idol” producer from anywhere in the U.S., with the hopes of advancing to audition for the trio of judges themselves. For the first time in “Idol Across America” history, contenders will also be allowed to audition under their genre.

Season 22 of “American Idol” will debut in Spring 2024.