The American Music Awards Happened Last Night! Here Are The highlights!

Five-time AMA winner Cardi B was this year’s superstar host for the 2021 ceremony, while BTS and Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Walker Hayes, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Diplo, Tyler, The Creator, and more will hit the stage as performers.

Favourite pop group or duo went to BTS, who also won the best pop song for “Butter.” Oh, and the guys also won Artist of the year!

Taylor Swift won for favourite Pop Album for “evermore” and took home the trophy for favourite female artist. Olivia Rodrigo won best new artist. Ed Sheeran won for favourite Male Pop Artist

Here’s the full list!