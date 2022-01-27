AMY SCHNEIDER’s “Jeopardy!” Streak Came To An End Yesterday, After 40 Wins And Almost $1.4 Million

All good things must come to an end, but what a run!

Last week, Schneider made history when she won her 39th game and became No. 2 on the game show’s consecutive wins list — and the winningest woman.

Her wins streak came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Talsma scored $29,600 while Schneider finished in second place with $19,600.

The Final Jeopardy! the category was “Countries of the World.” The answer read, “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends with an ‘H’ and is also one of the 10 most populous.” The question was: “What is Bangladesh?”

While Talsma answered promptly, Schneider didn’t respond. Schneider trails only Ken Jennings (74 wins) on the long-running game show’s consecutive wins list.

Photo by: Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Telev