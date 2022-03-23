‘And Just Like That’ Officially Confirmed For Season 2!

The Sex and the City spinoff continues the story of three original cast members as they navigate life in their 50s.

Not much is known about the new episodes—like a premiere date or whether the supporting characters will return—but we do know that the core threesome of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) will reprise their roles

Related: Two Women Accuse Chris Noth of Sexual Assault…

‘And Just Like That’ sparked some conversations no doubt, everything from killer Pelotons to aging to Alcoholism. The series is nothing like the original Sex and the City and each episode is twice as long.

The season finale found each of our heroines at a crossroads. After a year of mourning her husband, Carrie hooks up with her hunky podcast producer in an elevator, Miranda leaves her husband Steve (and a prestigious internship) to follow comedy concert performer Che Diaz to Los Angeles, and Charlotte finally completed her journey into Judaism by becoming a bat mitzvah and reading from the Torah.