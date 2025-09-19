Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter to Host Saturday Night Live Season 51

Fresh off its massive 50th season (yes, the show is officially older than most millennials’ knees), Saturday Night Live is rolling into Season 51 with some major names: Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler, and Sabrina Carpenter.

NBC confirmed Thursday that the trio will host the first three episodes of the new season, and honestly, they couldn’t have picked a better lineup.

All three were a big part of the anniversary celebrations last year—because what’s an SNL party without Bad Bunny memes, Amy Poehler chaos, and Sabrina Carpenter sass?

Bad Bunny Kicks Things Off

First up, Bad Bunny returns on Oct. 4, marking his second time hosting. He’s fresh from a record-breaking residency in Puerto Rico, proving once again that he can basically do anything: rap, wrestle, act, host, and somehow always look cooler in sunglasses than the rest of us.

Fun twist: he won’t be the musical guest for his own episode. Instead, Doja Cat is making her SNL debut.

This guarantees at least one sketch where Lorne Michaels pretends he knows the difference between “Paint the Town Red” and “Say So.”

Amy Poehler Celebrates the Big 5-0 (Again)

Next, comedy legend and SNL alumna Amy Poehler will host on Oct. 11. That date isn’t random—it’s exactly 50 years to the day since SNL’s very first episode aired back in 1975.

This will be Amy’s second time flying solo as host, though she’s technically hosted three times if you count her team-up with Tina Fey.

And honestly, any excuse to bring back Weekend Update banter between those two is worth cancelling your Saturday night plans for (don’t worry, they weren’t great anyway).

Musical guest for her episode? Role Model—making their first-ever SNL appearance. No pressure, just filling in the shoes of literally decades of iconic performances.

Sabrina Carpenter Pulls Double Duty

Rounding things out on Oct. 18, Sabrina Carpenter will both host and serve as the musical guest. She’s been on a world-dominating streak lately, and apparently decided she had the energy to do skits, sing, dance, and probably roast herself in one night.

Millennials, remember when double duty meant bussing tables while finishing your shift at Blockbuster? Sabrina makes it look way more fun.

SNL’s Victory Lap

The new season comes hot off the show’s 12 Emmy wins for its 50th season, including Outstanding Variety Special. Translation: Lorne Michaels can officially buy even more cue cards and fake moustaches.

With a lineup this stacked, Season 51 is shaping up to prove that SNL still has some life left in those comedy bones—even if most of us only watch the sketches clipped on YouTube the next day.