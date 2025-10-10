Angel Reese Is Getting Her Wings — and Making History Along the Way

Move over, Angels — there’s a new kind of runway royalty in town, and she knows how to dunk and strut. 🪽

Basketball star Angel Reese is officially making history as the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, hitting the runway on October 15th.

The 23-year-old LSU legend shared the news with a post that basically broke the internet:

“Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria’s Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings... Wings on, heels ready…Catch me on the runway.”

And honestly? We love a woman who can pull off both a power layup and a power pose.

From the Court to the Catwalk

Reese has already made a name for herself as “Bayou Barbie,” combining fierce athleticism with unapologetic femininity — and now she’s taking that energy straight to the runway.

This marks the first time a professional athlete has ever joined the legendary lingerie lineup — proving that confidence and strength come in all forms (and apparently, in 6-inch heels).

The Show’s Comeback

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show first launched in 2001 and ran for nearly two decades before being cancelled in 2019. The brand revived it last year, with Reese attending as a guest — and clearly, she made quite the impression.

Now, she’s not just watching from the audience — she’s owning the stage.

Friday Feels

So while the rest of us are just trying to squeeze into jeans after Thanksgiving leftovers, Angel Reese is out here slipping into satin wings and rewriting history.

Here’s to strong women — may we cheer them, may we become them, and may we never try walking in those heels after two glasses of wine. 🍷