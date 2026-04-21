💃 Anne Hathaway Is Officially “World’s Most Beautiful”… and Honestly, Fair

Anne Hathaway just landed the cover of People Magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful issue… and somewhere, all of us who peaked in 2006 skinny scarves are quietly nodding in agreement.

👠 Still That Girl (Just With More Power)

At 43, Hathaway is not slowing down… she’s basically hitting the gas and waving at the rest of us in the rearview mirror.

She’s promoting five films this year, which is impressive considering most of us need a break after answering three emails and reheating coffee twice.

Her vibe now? Less stress, more fun. Which feels like the kind of career advice we all want to follow… but also still check our inbox at 10:47 p.m.

RELATED: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer: Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway Return in the Most Stylish Comeback Ever

👜 “The Devil Wears Prada 2” Coming Soon To A Theatre Near You

Nearly 20 years after The Devil Wears Prada gave us unrealistic expectations about fashion careers and boss energy, the cast is reuniting for a sequel.

We’re talking:

Emily Blunt

Stanley Tucci

Meryl Streep



Hathaway says returning to this world has been a dream, which is relatable because we’ve all mentally revisited our peak outfit era at least once a week.

📅 Mark Your Calendars

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theatres May 1

The World’s Most Beautiful issue drops April 24

So yes, the end of April is officially booked: fashion, nostalgia, and pretending we understand high-end runway references.