The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer: Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway Return in the Most Stylish Comeback Ever

It’s finally happening! The first trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 just dropped, and yes, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are back.

The sequel to the 2006 fashion classic brings back Streep as the icy Miranda Priestly and Hathaway as her former assistant, Andy Sachs. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are also returning, and they’ll be joined by some new faces, including Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and Pauline Chalamet.

The trailer opens with Miranda stepping into an elevator at Runway magazine. Just before the doors close, Andy joins her. From there, we get a quick look at all the drama, fashion, and attitude you’d expect. The studio hasn’t released an official plot summary yet, just one perfect line to tease what’s coming: “Gird your loins.”

According to Variety, the story will follow Miranda as she tries to stay relevant in the struggling world of magazine publishing, while Emily (Blunt) is now a powerful executive for a luxury brand that Miranda needs on her side. Basically, it sounds like we’re in for some seriously stylish showdowns.

It’s been almost twenty years since the original Devil Wears Prada made “That’s all” one of the most iconic lines in movie history.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theatres May 1, 2026.