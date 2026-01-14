Just Announced: BTS Is Bringing Their World Tour to Toronto This Summer

Deep breaths, ARMY. It’s finally happening.

After all seven members of BTS completed their military service and alternative civil service in South Korea, fans have been counting down the days for official tour news. We already knew a world tour was coming in 2026. What we didn’t have were dates. Until now.

The newly announced BTS World Tour will run from spring 2026 through spring 2027, and yes, Canada made the list.

Toronto will host BTS for two massive shows on August 22 and 23 at Rogers Stadium, meaning the city is about to be powered entirely by purple outfits, light sticks, and happy crying.

🎟️ Ticket Details (a.k.a. Plan Your Entire Life Accordingly)

First ARMY Membership presale

Starts January 24

Translation: set alarms, charge devices, clear schedules, and emotionally prepare your bank account.

After years of waiting, BTS is officially back on the global stage, and Toronto ARMYs are about to have the best summer of their lives. 💜