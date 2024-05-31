Another Lawsuit Filed Against Madonna This Time For ‘Pornography Without Warning”

Did he not see ‘Truth or Dare’ in the 90s…

In the class action suit, the fan claims Madonna and Live Nation “purposely and deceptively withheld” information about her concerts…

The fan is Justen Lipeles’ and his lawsuit alleges that concertgoers were “forced to watch topless women” simulate “sexual acts” onstage, “subjecting them to pornography without warning”

The filing also accuses the material girl of maintaining a “hot and uncomfortable temperature” during her performances, which the fan claims she “would lip-synch much of.”

The plaintiff in the court complaint claims Madonna and Live Nation failed to inform ticket purchasers that the singer’s scheduled shows at four California venues would not start on time “as promised,” instead having to wait until after 10 p.m. for concerts to begin.

A rep for Madonna has not commented on the lawsuit.