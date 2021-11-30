Another Magic Mike Is Coming, ‘Magic Mike: Last Dance!’

Channing Tatum is returning to his stripper roots once again!

Tatum is teaming up with director Steven Soderbergh once again to release the next instalment of “Magic Mike.”

The original movie was released in 2012 and was based on Tatum’s experiences as a dancer in his youth before breaking into Hollywood.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will have Soderbergh directing and Reid Carolin writing the script. The dramedy is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

This exciting news comes as HBO Max’s recent announcement of a Magic Mike-themed reality show. “Finding Magic Mike,” which premieres Dec. 16 on the streamer, will follow 10 men who have “lost their magic” and put them through a hardcore “Magic Mike” boot camp. The men will learn and perform dance routines and compete for a cash price and a chance to perform on the “Magic Mike Live” stage in Las Vegas.

Related: Check out the trailer for “Finding Magic Mike”…