Another Song From The 80s Goes No. 1 Thanks To ‘Stranger Things’

The ’80s are back — at least according to the music charts.

Metallica’s heavy metal epic “Master of Puppets” topped global charts this week after it was played in an episode of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which is set in the 1980s.

The 8-minute-and-38-second-long title song from the band’s 1986 album is currently at the top spot on the iTunes rock chart and at the No. 29 overall spot on iTunes alongside many newly released hits.

The guitar-heavy single was used during a pivotal scene involving the character Eddie in the season four finale.

The headbanger is the second ’80s song to skyrocket up music charts after making it to the soundtrack of the show’s fourth season.

Over on Spotify, Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” is at the coveted No. 1 spot on the USA Top 50 list after it was featured on “Stranger Things” season four. “Master of Puppets” is not far behind. It’s currently clocking in at No. 12.