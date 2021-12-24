Another Woman Says Chris Noth Groped Her

A musician based in New York accused the ‘Sex and the City’ star of groping her nearly 20 years ago. The woman also says that Chris threatened to ruin her career if she told anyone about their encounter.

The singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile decided to come forward after the December 16th Hollywood Reporter story that said two women had accused Noth of sexual assault in 2005 and 2015.

Noth called those allegations “categorically untrue.”

Noth is known for playing Mr. Big, the on-again, off-again romantic partner of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, in the HBO television series and the new sequel “And Just Like That.