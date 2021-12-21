Chris Noth Has Been Fired From ‘The Equalizer’

And just like that, Noth has been fired from his current show, The Equalizer following allegations he sexually assaulted several women.

Noth starred alongside Queen Latifah in the drama.

CBS released a statement saying, “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of ‘The Equalizer,’ effective immediately.

The actor will still be seen in one upcoming episode of the series. The show is on hiatus and seven episodes of its second season have already aired, according to Deadline.

The actor was also dropped from his talent agency, A3 Artists.

Three women have come forward with allegations that Noth assaulted them. Following the claims, the “And Just Like That” star had his ad he filmed for Peloton removed.