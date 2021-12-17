Peloton Pulls Chris Noth Ad After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The “Sex and the City” actor, whose character Mr. Big was killed off after a ride on a Peloton bike, is being accused of sexual misconduct by three women.

Zoe Lister-Jones says that he was inappropriate with her on the set of “Law and Order.”

Related: Chris Nosh Accused of Sexual Assault…

Another woman (the other two want to remain anonymous) claims that it happened after a night of drinks in 2015, and the other says it happened when she returned a book to the actor in 2004.

Chris says that both encounters were consensual, but Peloton isn’t taking chances. They’ve pulled his ad from YouTube, and Ryan Reynolds has deleted it from his Instagram.

\