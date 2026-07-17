The Latest Anti-Aging Trend? Fighting Your "Zombie Cells"

If you've already tried collagen, green juice, and spending $12 on bottled water... there's a new wellness trend coming for your medicine cabinet.

The latest buzz in the longevity world is a supplement called fisetin, and researchers say it could help your body get rid of so-called "zombie cells."

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Before you picture a tiny apocalypse happening inside your body, zombie cells aren't as scary as they sound.

They're older, damaged cells that refuse to die off like healthy cells normally do. Instead, they hang around, releasing inflammatory chemicals that may contribute to aging and damage nearby tissue.

Fisetin is a naturally occurring plant compound found in foods like strawberries, apples, and onions. Scientists are studying it because it appears to act as a senolytic, meaning it may help the body clear out these lingering zombie cells.

The supplement has become one of the hottest products in the biohacking community, with bottles selling online for around $44.

Interest has grown even more because Harvard aging researcher David Sinclair has said he takes about 500 milligrams a day as part of his own longevity routine.

That said, researchers stress there's still plenty to learn.

Most of the evidence so far comes from laboratory and animal studies. Human research is still limited, so while the early findings are encouraging, experts say it's far too soon to call fisetin a miracle anti-aging supplement.

For now, the best-proven ways to stay healthy as you age remain the classics: regular exercise, quality sleep, eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, managing stress, and not smoking.

So yes, zombie cells are real... but don't expect one capsule to turn back the clock just yet.