Rubbing Banana Peels on Your Face: Skincare Miracle or Just Another Fad?

Could your morning banana do more than just fuel your day? Some influencers seem to think so.

Fitness influencer and self-proclaimed life coach Ashton Hall recently went viral for his unconventional morning routine—which includes a 4 a.m. wake-up call, mouth taping, ice water face dunks, and rubbing a banana peel on his skin.

And he’s not alone. Many social media personalities have been touting “banana peel scrubs” as a natural, cost-effective alternative to Botox.

But does it work, or is this just another skincare myth?

What the Experts Say

According to Benjamin Bunting, a sports nutritionist and founder of BeForm Nutrition, banana peels are rich in antioxidants, B vitamins, and mild exfoliants that may help hydrate and brighten the skin.

He suggests rubbing the inside of a ripe banana peel on your face in circular motions, leaving it on for 15 minutes, and rinsing with cool water for a refreshed glow.

Another expert agrees that banana peels may provide temporary soothing benefits, particularly for dry or irritated skin.

However, she cautions that there’s little scientific evidence supporting banana peels as a legitimate skincare treatment. Unlike professionally formulated products, banana peels aren’t stabilized for topical use and may even lead to skin irritation or bacterial contamination—especially for those with sensitive or broken skin.

RELATED: Do You Have Your Resting Gift Face Ready?

Final Verdict?

While banana peels might offer a quick, natural pick-me-up, they’re not a replacement for dermatologist-approved treatments. If you’re looking for long-term skincare benefits, it may be best to stick with science-backed ingredients.

Would you try this DIY skincare hack? Or is this just another social media trend gone bananas? 🍌