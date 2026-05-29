Canadians Are Breaking Up Over TV Shows Now 📺💔

Apparently relationships aren’t ending over cheating anymore… they’re ending because someone suggested watching Love Island unironically.

New data from Tubi’s The Stream Report found that 23% of Canadians have broken up with someone because of their taste in TV and movies.

Honestly, if somebody skips episodes ahead without you, that feels less like a relationship issue and more like a criminal offence.

Streaming together has basically become the modern version of date night, with nearly half of Canadians saying they mostly watch TV with their significant other.

RELATED: Why Rewatching Your Old Favourite TV Shows Is Basically Therapy

But co-viewing comes with pressure. One person wants a gritty crime drama. The other wants to rewatch Friends for emotional support for the 400th time. (That's me)

And suddenly the relationship is hanging by a thread held together by a shared Disney+ password.

Speaking of passwords, 68% of Canadians said they’d only share streaming logins in a serious relationship.

Forget meeting the parents. The real commitment is hearing: “What’s your Netflix PIN?”

The study also found:

• 75% of Canadians stream together as quality time

• 71% talk about shows afterward

• 65% feel part of a community based on what they watch

• 97% still love nostalgic content

• 61% feel personally attacked when their comfort shows disappear from streaming platforms

Basically, TV has become therapy, bonding time, background noise, and personality trait all rolled into one.

And honestly?

If someone says The Office is “overrated,” it might save everyone time to just end things immediately.