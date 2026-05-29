“Single Person Luxuries” People in Relationships Secretly Miss 😅

Relationships are great. Love, support, companionship, somebody to split fries with. Beautiful stuff.

But let’s not pretend single people don’t have a few elite-level freedoms that couples quietly dream about while fake-smiling through a HomeSense trip.

Someone online asked people to share the “single person luxuries” that people in relationships miss out on, and honestly… some of these hit a little too close to home.

Your Leftovers Are Safe 🍰

If you leave chocolate cake in the fridge, it’ll still be there later.

No mysterious midnight fork marks.

No “I just had one bite.”

No relationship investigations.

Everything Stays Where You Left It ✂️

Kitchen scissors.

Phone chargers.

Remote controls.

Single people enjoy the ancient magic of putting something down and finding it in the exact same place later.

Zero Committee Meetings 📺

Want tacos for dinner?

Want to rewatch The Office for the 94th time?

Want to randomly go to Winners at 8:30 p.m.?

You don’t need approval from the household board of directors.

Weekend Rotting Without Explanation 🛋️

RELATED: Move Over Bed Rotting, It’s Time To Do What The British Call ‘Hurkle and Durkle’

Single people can spend an entire weekend in sweatpants watching documentaries and eating cereal for supper without having to explain why they’ve become one with the couch.

Thermostat Freedom 🌡️

One person likes it tropical.

The other likes it set to “meat locker.”

Single people just pick a temperature and live in peace.

Full Bed Ownership 😴

No blanket thieves.

No accidental elbows.

No partner starfishing like they’re recreating a crime scene outline.

Binge-Watching Without Betrayal 🍿

Single people can watch six episodes ahead with zero guilt.

No waiting.

No “HOW COULD YOU?”

No fake promises to “just watch one without me.”

Unlimited Weird Little Meals 🥔

Want to microwave a sweet potato at 10 p.m. and call it dinner?

Nobody’s stopping you.

Nobody’s judging you.

Nobody’s asking, “Is that… your meal?”

Couch Naps Whenever You Want 😴

You fall asleep during a movie?

Great.

That’s your business.

Nobody’s waking you up like a prison guard yelling, “Come to bed!”

Freedom to Be Gross 💨

Let’s just say… when you live alone, the air belongs to you.

Relationships may be built on love, but single people have thermostat control, untouched leftovers, and uninterrupted naps.

Honestly?

It’s closer than we’d like to admit.