Listen Live

Apple Jacks Slime Cereal Is Now Here!

Kellogg’s and Nickelodeon team up for a nostalgic breakfast cereal

By Kool Eats

Hey, old-school Nickelodeon fans, breakfast is served! Introducing Apple Jacks Slime Cereal!

That’s right, Kellogg’s has taken the scrumptious apple taste of their classic breakfast treat and run a bunch of slime green “Double Dare” nostalgia all through it.

Remember when kids on “You Can’t Do That On Television” were slimed every time they said “I don’t know?”- It was a YTV show from the 90s… Same thing!

The First Cereal For Orange Juice Has Just Been Released By Tropicana!

You’ll still get those iconic sweetened and toasted orange/green loops with their tangy green apple flavour, but now they’ve added little green flecks that – once the milk is poured – will turn the liquid a wild shade of Nickelodeon Slime green right before your eyes.

They will be available for a limited time in the US.  No word if the slime cereal will be available in Canada!

Related posts

Cereal Scented Candles!

Food That Helps Keep You Hydrated!

Facts You Didn’t Know About Hot Dogs!