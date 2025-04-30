Listen Live

Apply Your Sunscreen Before the Margaritas Start Flowing

Lifestyle
Published April 30, 2025
By Charlie

Ah, yes, sunburn season is upon us — and while you’re busy dusting off your patio furniture and perfecting your summer cocktail game, here’s a friendly reminder: slap on your sunscreen before you get tipsy.

A new study out of Florida Atlantic University found that alcohol and sunburns are a classic (and unfortunate) combo.

According to the research, around 1 in 5 sunburned folks admitted that drinking was part of the equation. Why? Because alcohol + sunshine = bad judgment and questionable decisions.

RELATED: 1 In 5 Millennials and Gen Xers Didn’t Wear Sunscreen As Teens

You’re more likely to:

  • Forget to apply sunscreen entirely (oops),
  • Misjudge how long you’ve been roasting like a rotisserie chicken,
  • Or — worst of all — fall asleep in direct sunlight. Face-down. No SPF. You know the look.

And it’s not just happy hour on a patio that gets you. The study also found that 11% of burns happened while working outside, 10% while swimming, and 7% while exercising (probably with that “I don’t need sunscreen, I’ll be sweating anyway” mindset).

But here’s the kicker: 43% of sunburns happened during “multitasking”. So if you’re doing more than one of the above (say, gardening with a sangria in hand while the kids run through the sprinkler), you’re officially in the sunburn danger zone.

So be smart. Apply your SPF before the first glass of rosé — your future, less-crispy self will thank you.

