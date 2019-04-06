Listen Live

April 6th and 7th, 2019

5 weeks at #1 for Halsey

By Top 20

#20 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#19 You Say – Lauren Daigle

#18 Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus

#17 Body – Loud Luxury ft. Brando

#16 Broken – Lovelytheband

#15 With You – Tyler Shaw8

#14 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#13 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#12 Sucker – Jonas Brothers

KOOL Cameo: I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing – Aerosmith

#11 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#10 Shallow – Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper

#9 Be Alright – Dean Lewis

#8 Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#7 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#6 Walk Me Home – Pink

#5 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid

#4 Happier – Marshmello and Bastille

#3 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

Future Hit: Bad Liar – Imagine Dragons

#2 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding x Diplo

#1 Without Me – Halsey

 

